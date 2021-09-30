CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, PA

Gayle W. Moore, 85

Daily Review & Sunday Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGayle W. Moore, 85, of Monroeton passed away on September 27, 2021 at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center in Athens, PA following a period of declining health. Gayle was born in North Orwell, PA on August 9, 1936 the son of Claude and Alyce (Edsell) Moore. He was a 1955 graduate of Leraysville High School where he starred in basketball and baseball. After high school, Gayle signed a professional baseball contract with the Milwaukee Braves organization. While playing pro ball in Boise, ID, he met his future wife, Ann, on a blind date. They married on February 22, 1958.

