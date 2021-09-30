CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Towanda, PA

C. Wayne Davidson, 92

Daily Review & Sunday Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC. Wayne Davidson, 92, of Towanda, PA formerly of East Athens, PA passed away early Tuesday morning, September 21, 2021. Wayne was born in Waverly, NY on April 15, 1929, to J. Rodney and Sarah Grace Davidson. He was a graduate of Waverly High School with the Class of 1946. He was a graduate of the International Accountants Society (correspondence) and continued study through IAS following certification. Wayne continued his education through course work at Elmira College and the College of the Finger Lakes.

www.thedailyreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Mills, PA
City
Germantown, NY
Athens, PA
Obituaries
City
Waverly, NY
City
Athens, PA
County
Bradford County, PA
City
Waverly, PA
Waverly, NY
Obituaries
City
Wayne, PA
City
Towanda, PA
Towanda, PA
Obituaries
City
Wayne, NY
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Cole
Person
John Edward
The Associated Press

French report: 330,000 children victims of church sex abuse

PARIS (AP) — Victims of abuse within France’s Catholic Church welcomed a historic turning point Tuesday after a new report estimated that 330,000 children in France were sexually abused over the past 70 years, providing the country’s first accounting of the worldwide phenomenon. The figure includes abuses committed by some...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy