C. Wayne Davidson, 92, of Towanda, PA formerly of East Athens, PA passed away early Tuesday morning, September 21, 2021. Wayne was born in Waverly, NY on April 15, 1929, to J. Rodney and Sarah Grace Davidson. He was a graduate of Waverly High School with the Class of 1946. He was a graduate of the International Accountants Society (correspondence) and continued study through IAS following certification. Wayne continued his education through course work at Elmira College and the College of the Finger Lakes.