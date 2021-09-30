CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

What to stream: New documentary shines light on the remarkable Pauli Murray

By Katie Walsh
Lowell Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA remarkable documentary, from the filmmakers who made “RBG,” lands on Amazon Prime this Friday. “My Name is Pauli Murray,” directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, is a long overdue recognition of one of the most progressive and influential thinkers of the 20th century, legal scholar Pauli Murray. While...

www.lowellsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanwritersmuseum.org

Episode 5: Pauli Murray

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 00:50:32. This month, co-hosts Jennifer and Zakiya discuss the incredible life and work of Pauli Murray with Barbara Lau, Executive Director of the Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice. Pauli Murray lived one of the most remarkable lives of...
TV & VIDEOS
lareviewofbooks.org

Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s “My Name Is Pauli Murray”

Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s “My Name Is Pauli Murray”. Eric Newman and Medaya Ocher are joined by documentary filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen, who are perhaps best known for RGB, their Academy Award-nominated documentary about late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. That film provided the impetus for their latest project, My Name Is Pauli Murray, which traces the career of a fierce warrior against injustice whose story has been confined to the margins of history. A pioneering African American attorney, activist, and priest, Murray shaped landmark litigation — and consciousness — around race and gender equity, including the Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education and the extension of the 14th Amendment to provide equal protection under the law to all Americans, regardless of sex.
MOVIES
wunc.org

If you didn't know Pauli Murray already, you will now

Throughout her life, Murray was unapologetically Black as she fought for civil rights and gender rights. The impact of Pauli Murray's legacy is constantly growing, most recently with the new documentary "My Name Is Pauli Murray," which amplifies the social justice trailblazer's life.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pauli Murray
Person
Julie Taymor
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Felicity Huffman
Person
Alicia Vikander
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Gloria Steinem
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Thurgood Marshall
thestreamable.com

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in October 2021, Including ‘My Name is Pauli Murray’ and Justin Bieber Doc

The Amazon Prime Video original doc My Name Is Pauli Murray tells the life story of civil-rights activist and lawyer Pauli Murray, who pre-dates Rosa Parks’ famous refusal to give up her seat on the bus. From the directors of RBG, the film showcases a remarkable woman who fought for social justice in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Monday: New documentary series focuses on William Randolph Hearst

Citizen Hearst (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This new American Experience miniseries traces the rise of William Randolph Hearst, who built the nation’s largest media empire by the 1930s. Hearst, the model for Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane,” controlled a vast media empire, wielded unprecedented power and influence, and forever transformed the media’s role in American life and politics. Part 2 airs tomorrow night and follows Hearst’s expansion into Hollywood and romance with actress Marion Davies. (On a related note: TCM has “Citizen Kane” tonight at 8.)
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Race#Free Streaming#Rbg#Hulu#Kanopy#Itunes
thepeachreview.com

‘My Name Is Pauli Murray’ Gives Proper Respect to an Unsung Hero

My Name Is Pauli Murray tells the story of Pauli Murray, a woman with the courage to push racial barriers and challenge gender norms. We’re all aware of the bravery and strength it took for Rosa Parks to refuse to give up her seat in the segregated South. Now imagine this: another Black woman did the same thing 15 years before. That’s Pauli Murray.
SOCIETY
HuffingtonPost

What We Learned From The Flurry Of New Britney Spears Documentaries

It’s a line I keep thinking about from the more than 20 minutes Britney Spears spoke by phone during a court hearing on June 23. The audio is one of the rare times she has talked publicly about the 13-year court-ordered conservatorship orchestrated by her father, Jamie. As if we...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Colman Domingo to Star in Bayard Rustin Biopic, the First Narrative Feature From Obamas’ Higher Ground (Exclusive)

Colman Domingo will star in Rustin, the biopic centered on influential civil rights and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin that Michelle and Barack Obama’s banner, Higher Ground, is producing. Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald are also starring in the Netflix drama, which is being directed by George C. Wolfe, whose last film was Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Wolfe wrote the script with Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning scribe behind Harvey Milk biopic Milk. Rustin was a key figure in the early civil rights movement in the mid-20th century, leading several marches on Washington as well as organizing Freedom Rides. A...
MOVIES
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: Documentaries on Fauci, Bieber and Madonna

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • John Hoffman and Janet Tobias' "Fauci" is the first big-screen documentary of the nation's top infectious disease expert and ubiquitous face of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's an intimate portrait of a longtime public servant whose notoriety in the past 18 months has risen dramatically -- and with that, brought heaps of far-right scorn on the veteran of seven White House administrations. The Nation Geographic's film, which premieres this week on Disney+ after a three-week run in theaters, surveys the doctor's career but focuses particularly on how the AIDS crisis formed him as a public health official.
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘My Name Is Pauli Murray’ On Amazon, An Eye-Opening Documentary About An Activist Who Should Be A Household Name

My Name Is Pauli Murray, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, puts the spotlight on an unsung historical hero. You may not know their name, but Pauli Murray’s work changed the world in ways we’re still seeing the impact of today. Directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West – the same duo who brought us RBG – this documentary finally puts Murray at the center of their own story with the help of scholars, family, admirers, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Audra McDonald Starring in ‘Rustin’ for Obamas’ Higher Ground

Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald will star in “Rustin,” an upcoming biopic about gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. The film is the first narrative feature to be produced by Higher Ground, Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company. George C. Wolfe, who previously oversaw “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with “Milk’s” Dustin Lance Black. Netflix will release the film under their deal with Higher Ground. The film will look at the onslaught of obstacles that Rustin had to overcome to organize the 1963 March on Washington, which was where Dr. Martin Luther King...
MOVIES
Rutherford Source

What’s New to Streaming in October 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this October 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. 1Coming to Netflix in October 2021. Here is a list of all the...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
newsbrig.com

Celebrities We Lost This Year – News Brig

Larry King, Norm Macdonald, Michael K. Williams and no fewer than three cast members of The Mary Tyler Moore Show were among the stars remembered during this year’s Emmy In Memoriam segment, as the photos of those we lost scrolled by to the tune of Leon Bridges lovely “River.”. A...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy