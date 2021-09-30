Preview: Blue Reflection: Second Light Makes the Mundane Beautiful
Sometimes there is beauty to be seen in the mundane, and Blue Reflection: Second Light seems to excel in creating an enjoyable experience focused on building relationships with its cast of characters and performing day-to-day tasks. While the game is still a fair bit away from its official release, I was more than pleased with what I was able to play. And walking away from my experience with this Blue Reflection sequel, I’m eager to see what the full release will have in store.www.siliconera.com
