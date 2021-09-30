Preview: Blue Reflection: Second Light Makes the Mundane Beautiful

If you’re old enough to remember the heyday of SNES gaming–or at least have given Nintendo’s various virtual consoles a fair shake–you’ll see the ways in which Eastward wears its inspirations on its sleeve. You’ll see it in the cutesy heart meter that represents its characters’ remaining health. You’ll hear it in a telltale music cue that plays when you use a bomb to blow open a secret passage. You’ll play it in an almost fully-featured RPG playable within the game called Earth Born, which recalls the style and structure of an early Dragon Quest game mixed with a gacha-style monster collector. And you’ll see it in a minor NPC that’s the spitting, pixelated image of legendary anime creator Hayao Miyazaki. Whether you do or don’t recognize these callbacks, though, Eastward feels like a game charting its own course. Rather than the bucolic paradises of Studio Ghibli movies or the sword-swinging fantasy fare of Dragon Quest, the dominant aesthetic of the game is a sort of cutesy calamity. The apocalypse it depicts through gorgeous pixel-art graphics is vibrant, warm, and almost hospitable.

