Preview: Blue Reflection: Second Light Makes the Mundane Beautiful

By Kazuma Hashimoto
Siliconera
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes there is beauty to be seen in the mundane, and Blue Reflection: Second Light seems to excel in creating an enjoyable experience focused on building relationships with its cast of characters and performing day-to-day tasks. While the game is still a fair bit away from its official release, I was more than pleased with what I was able to play. And walking away from my experience with this Blue Reflection sequel, I’m eager to see what the full release will have in store.

