Carl L. Hakes, 80

Carl L. Hakes, Age 80, of Gillett went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at home following a lengthy illness. Carl was born September 11, 1941 in Williamsport son of the late Walter & Sadie (Snell) Hakes. Following high school Carl served his country with the US Army from 1962 to 1965. He was a member of the Berrytown Wesleyan Church, American Legion and Patriot Member of the NRA. In his spare time, he loved model railroading and hunting.