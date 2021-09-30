CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Carl L. Hakes, 80

By Columns/Editorials
Daily Review & Sunday Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl L. Hakes, Age 80, of Gillett went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at home following a lengthy illness. Carl was born September 11, 1941 in Williamsport son of the late Walter & Sadie (Snell) Hakes. Following high school Carl served his country with the US Army from 1962 to 1965. He was a member of the Berrytown Wesleyan Church, American Legion and Patriot Member of the NRA. In his spare time, he loved model railroading and hunting.

www.thedailyreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsport, PA
Obituaries
City
Williamsport, PA
City
Elizabeth, PA
City
Gillett, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walter Sadie#The Us Army#American Legion#Nra#A P#L C Electronics
The Associated Press

French report: 330,000 children victims of church sex abuse

PARIS (AP) — Victims of abuse within France’s Catholic Church welcomed a historic turning point Tuesday after a new report estimated that 330,000 children in France were sexually abused over the past 70 years, providing the country’s first accounting of the worldwide phenomenon. The figure includes abuses committed by some...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy