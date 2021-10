Ira J. Haire, 81, of Belleville, PA, formerly long-time resident of Canton, went home to Jesus on Monday afternoon, September 27, 2021. Ira was born April 10, 1940 in New Brighton, PA to the late Leonard and Hazel (Walton) Haire. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1958. Ira married the former Joyce Twichell on August 26, 1961 in Willow Grove, PA. Together they were blessed with 60 years and raised two children.