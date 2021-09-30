Route 6 police pursuit ends with Wernersville man’s arrest

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – A police pursuit of a speeding car that crashed in a ditch resulted in a Wernersville man facing multiple charges on Sept. 5. The car was driving 97 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone of State Route 6 and continued driving even after Pennsylvania State Police turned their emergency lights and sirens on, according to court documents. Police said that they identified two occupants in the car as it travelled west of the Marie Antoinette Overlook and it stopped on Stevens Road before driving onto Hillis Road in Herrick Township at high speeds and eventually made a sharp right turn onto Comiskey Road. The pursuit finally ended when the car crashed off the eastbound shoulder and hit a series of trees before overturning into a ditch, according to court documents. The driver, 23-year-old Ryan Eliel Durland was able to free himself from the back window that was smashed from the crash and he was subsequently arrested, said police. The passenger suffered abrasions from the crash and alleged said that they both smoked marijuana and Durland didn’t allow the passenger to leave the car during the pursuit, court documents show. Durland allegedly confessed to having marijuana that the passenger was possessing at the time of the incident, said police. His multiple charges include felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, misdemeanor recklessly endangerment to another person, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance and impaired ability, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary exceeding over 55 miles per hour, summary careless driving, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked and summary driving an unregistered vehicle. His bail was set at $15,000 and a preliminary hearing was held on Sept. 14, while a formal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 14 with the Honorable Maureen Beirne.