CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Towanda, PA

Mary Ellen Brennan Pennay, 74

Daily Review & Sunday Review
 5 days ago

Mary Ellen Brennan Pennay, 74, of Towanda, PA passed away Sunday evening, September 26, 2021, at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA. Mary was born in Potterville, PA on January 20, 1947, the daughter of Henry Brennan and Claire Madge Fish Brennan. She was a graduate of Saint Agnes High School in Towanda with the Class of 1965. On November 2, 1966, Mary married Edward Charles Pennay in Towanda. Mary served as manager of the former Herr’s Dairy Bar in Towanda for a number of years. Mary possessed great love for her family. She loved cooking, drawing, and working outdoors caring for her property. She enjoyed crafts and building small scale model houses.

www.thedailyreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, PA
City
Towanda, PA
Towanda, PA
Obituaries
City
West Burlington Township, PA
County
Bradford County, PA
City
Bradford, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Sarah Brown
The Associated Press

French report: 330,000 children victims of church sex abuse

PARIS (AP) — Victims of abuse within France’s Catholic Church welcomed a historic turning point Tuesday after a new report estimated that 330,000 children in France were sexually abused over the past 70 years, providing the country’s first accounting of the worldwide phenomenon. The figure includes abuses committed by some...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy