With Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania’s release just a week away, the game’s primary protagonist, AiAi, has crossed over to wobbling battle-royal game Fall Guys. So, up until and including this Thursday 30th September you can purchase a costume that will transform your Fall Guys bean into a gigantic monkey. The costume will only be available between now and Thursday, for the princely sum of ten crowns from the in-game store, but if you do purchase it you’ll be able to wear it as long as you like. How great is that?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO