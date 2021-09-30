OMHOF Induction Ceremony
2021 OMHOF Induction Ceremony features performances by Todd Snider, Lifesavas, Renato Caranto with Louis Pain Trio and more Saturday, October 9, 7 pm at the Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. This year’s list of Oregon Music Hall Of Fame inductees includes Tommy Thayer, LaRhonda Steele, Todd Snider, Renato Caranto, Lifesavas and The Decemberists. Tony Starlight will MC the show. The guitar auction for the OMHOF Scholarship fund includes guitars signed by Chicago, X, Psychedelic Furs, Hot Tuna, David Bromberg, Jason Isbell, Steve Earle, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews and Emmylou Harris.www.southeastexaminer.com
Comments / 0