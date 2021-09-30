CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of illegal campaign financing, receives 1-year sentence

By Xiaofei Xu, Saskya Vandoorne, CNN
WRAL
 5 days ago

CNN — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced on Thursday to one year in prison for illegal campaign financing in his failed 2012 re-election bid, making him the first French head of state in modern times to receive two jail terms. It is unlikely that Sarkozy will serve his...

