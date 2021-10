ANAHEIM -- After finishing with a losing record for a sixth straight year, it’s going to be an important offseason for the Angels and general manager Perry Minasian. Minasian, who finished his first season as Angels GM, met with the media at Angel Stadium on Monday to discuss a variety of topics, including his vision for the offseason to get the club back on track. The Angels need to build around superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, and once again, it’s clear that improving the pitching staff will be the main goal this winter. The Angels went 77-85 and their 4.69 team ERA was the fourth-worst mark in the American League.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO