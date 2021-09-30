CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fractal Brain Networks Support Complex Thought – “Amazing Lightning Storm of Connection Patterns”

By Dartmouth College
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding how the human brain produces complex thought is daunting given its intricacy and scale. The brain contains approximately 100 billion neurons that coordinate activity through 100 trillion connections, and those connections are organized into networks that are often similar from one person to the next. A Dartmouth study has found a new way to look at brain networks using the mathematical notion of fractals, to convey communication patterns between different brain regions as people listened to a short story. The results are published in Nature Communications.

