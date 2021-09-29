Thank You-Family of Dick Mizer

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Thank you so much for buying my coffee/smoothie for me this morning! . You were in the car in front of me at a SE coffee stand and I never even got to see your face, but you have no idea how much your act of kindness meant to me. And how aptly timed. I literally only have a few bucks to hold me over until next week and every other single cent I own is going towards paying my rent so I'm not even sure how I'm going to pay my bus fare over the weekend, but I can't thank you enough. Your generosity will be paid forward.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO