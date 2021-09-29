CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Thank You-Family of Dick Mizer

Kanabec County Times Online
 9 days ago

Thanks to everyone for the love and support shown to us in so many ways during Dick’s illness and death. It is so comforting during this difficult time.

www.moraminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Distanced family visit causes heartache

Dear Amy: My wife and I recently visited our cross-border family for the first time since COVID struck. We insisted on no vaccine protocols for my wife’s family, even though the unvaccinated children are all in school. We only applied a protocol to my mother, who is unvaccinated, but also...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
guideposts.org

Keeping the Faith: The Power of a Thank-You

I admit it: I’m a stickler for old-fashioned manners. A pet peeve of mine is when somebody in front of you—at a store or restaurant or office building—doesn’t hold open the door. It takes only a few seconds, but that simple act sends ripples of goodwill out into the world. It’s also important to thank the person who does hold the door for you. Yes, it’s a little thing. But acknowledging the little things has a deeper meaning.
RELIGION
The Portland Mercury

Thank you for the coffee!!

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Thank you so much for buying my coffee/smoothie for me this morning! . You were in the car in front of me at a SE coffee stand and I never even got to see your face, but you have no idea how much your act of kindness meant to me. And how aptly timed. I literally only have a few bucks to hold me over until next week and every other single cent I own is going towards paying my rent so I'm not even sure how I'm going to pay my bus fare over the weekend, but I can't thank you enough. Your generosity will be paid forward.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Distractify

Kelis' Husband Is Battling a Serious Illness That Left Him With Just 18 Months to Live

Ever since she began her professional music career in the late 1990s, Kelis Rogers, known just as Kelis, has ingrained herself into modern popular music, leaving her mark on R&B, hip-hop, and more. Beyond her musical prowess, the "Milkshake" performer has also translated her fame into a successful run as a chef, starring in a Netflix reality series called Cooked With Cannabis.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine and Her Husband, Roger, Have Faced Tough Challenges

A home requires good bones to stand the test of time, and so does a good marriage. So, if you have a deep affinity for shows that involve home renovation projects, you’re likely a fan of HGTV’s Good Bones. Starring the mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, the show follows the pair as they set out to rehabilitate houses in Indianapolis through their company, Two Chicks and a Hammer.
TV SERIES
Essence

Queen Latifah Says 'Living Single' Cast Was Told They Needed To Lose Weight: 'We Look Like Real Women'

The star is working to change the narrative people have about obesity and opening up about her journey with her body before and after entering the industry. In all the years that Queen Latifah has been a household name, one of the things she hasn’t really openly discussed is her weight. But for the first time, she’s sharing her health journey in an effort to put the spotlight on a new partnership. She’s teamed up with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk to change the narrative surrounding obesity. Their goal, through a series of short videos meant to play out like modern TV shows, is to reduce the stigma and shame people try to attach to the disease and put more focus on things, like the hormonal issues and biology that can cause it. Hence the title of the campaign, “It’s Bigger Than Me.”
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy