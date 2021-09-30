CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Journalist Fatema Hosseini describes her escape from Afghanistan as the Taliban closed in

USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Taliban had not yet knocked on my door, but we knew they would." As Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, Hosseini and her family made a daring escape.

houstonmirror.com

Ex-British soldier arrested by Taliban rescued from Afghanistan: Reports

Kabul [Afghanistan] October 6 (ANI): A former British soldier arrested by the Taliban has been flown out of Afghanistan by a visiting delegation from the United Kingdom, Sputnik reported citing an international broadcaster. Ben Slater was detained by the militants in September while trying to assist hundreds of Afghans in...
WORLD
persecution.org

Afghanistan Under Taliban Rule

I recently had lunch with Hanif, an Afghan scholar and green card holder who was caught in the chaos at the Kabul airport as throngs of desperate people attempted to flee last month. Hanif witnessed first-hand people falling from departing planes and an infant being trampled to death. He went without food and water for a least thirty-two hours while trying to get out of the country as the Taliban controlled the airport. Because of his persistence and the advocacy of current and former colleagues in the U.S., he was finally able to board a departing plane. [1] He was one of the lucky ones, able to escape and return home to his family in the U.S., where he works at a university. Hanif chronicled his entire ordeal in a gripping account. [2]
MIDDLE EAST
#Taliban
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban ban Helmand barbers from trimming beards

The Taliban have banned hairdressers in Afghanistan's Helmand province from shaving or trimming beards, saying it breaches their interpretation of Islamic law. Anyone violating the rule will be punished, Taliban religious police say. Some barbers in the capital Kabul have said they also received similar orders. The instructions suggest a...
MIDDLE EAST
New York Post

My harrowing escape from Afghanistan — without any US government help

On Tuesday afternoon, Rohullah Sadat boarded a Kam Air flight out of Afghanistan to Doha, Qatar — and prayed that he was finally free. Since the United States withdrew their troops in late August and the country fell to the barbaric Taliban, the 29-year-old medical student, who had also worked as a translator for journalist Toby Harnden, was desperate to leave his home country.
AFGHANISTAN
Afghanistan
Public Safety
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Taliban face shift from war to policing streets

One fighter after another, the Taliban are trading in their characteristic long flowing garb for stiff military uniforms. It is a symbol of the moment of transition they find themselves in: Once warriors embedded in Afghanistan’s rugged mountains, now they are an urban police force. But change is always an adjustment. In the Afghan capital of Kabul crime was rampant under the previous government of Ashraf Ghani Robberies and kidnappings were a near daily occurrence and the judicial process time-consuming and expensive. By winning the country after two decades of war with the Aug. 15 seizure of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban executes child in Takhar province of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 27 (ANI): The Taliban brutally executed a child in Takhar province of Afghanistan after his father is suspected to be a part of the Afghan Resistance Forces. The brutality has been reported by Panjshir Observer which is an independent media covering Panjshir and Afghanistan situation. "Child executed...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Taliban arrest 4 IS members as extremist threat grows

The Taliban arrested four Islamic State members and seized their documents and weapons north of the Afghan capital, the group's chief spokesman said Wednesday. Zabihullah Mujahid said the operation was carried out Tuesday night by special unit forces in the Pashai area of Pagham district in Kabul province. He provided no additional details. The arrests came as the Taliban leadership, which assumed control of the country after seizing the capital on Aug. 15, grapples with a growing security threat from the group known as Islamic State Khorasan, an IS affiliate. The extremist group has ramped up attacks since the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Over 100 musicians flee Afghanistan, fearing Taliban crackdown

More than 100 music students and teachers have fled Afghanistan in a nail-biting flight from Kabul following the Taliban's takeover of the country, their institute's founder and principal told AFP. Fearing a crackdown on music by the country's new leaders, a total 101 members of Afghanistan's top musical institute landed in Doha on Sunday evening, Ahmad Sarmast said. The group, about half of them women and girls, plan to fly to Portugal with the support of the government there, said Sarmast, founder of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, who now lives in Melbourne. But the success of the operation was in doubt until the last moment, he said.
WORLD
The Independent

Taliban raid suspected IS hideout after bombing in capital

Taliban forces raided an Islamic State affiliate's hideout in the Afghan capital and killed several insurgents, hours after a deadly bombing outside a mosque in Kabul the Taliban said Monday.Sunday's bombing outside the Eid Gah mosque killed five civilians, and while no claim of responsibility was made, suspicion quickly fell on the Islamic State group, which has ramped up attacks against its Taliban enemy since their takeover of Kabul in mid-August.Taliban officials had gathered at the mosque to mourn the passing of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid s mother.In a statement Monday, Mujahid said Taliban forces raided an Islamic...
PUBLIC SAFETY

