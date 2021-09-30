Journalist Fatema Hosseini describes her escape from Afghanistan as the Taliban closed in

I recently had lunch with Hanif, an Afghan scholar and green card holder who was caught in the chaos at the Kabul airport as throngs of desperate people attempted to flee last month. Hanif witnessed first-hand people falling from departing planes and an infant being trampled to death. He went without food and water for a least thirty-two hours while trying to get out of the country as the Taliban controlled the airport. Because of his persistence and the advocacy of current and former colleagues in the U.S., he was finally able to board a departing plane. [1] He was one of the lucky ones, able to escape and return home to his family in the U.S., where he works at a university. Hanif chronicled his entire ordeal in a gripping account. [2]

MIDDLE EAST ・ 6 DAYS AGO