Goshen, OH

Goshen Police District to host Community Safety Day

Morning Journal
 6 days ago

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP — Community members are invited to get to know their safety service personnel this weekend. The Goshen Police District is hosting a Community Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the township administration building, 14003 W. South Range Road (state Route 165), Salem. The event will include hot dogs and other refreshments, games and giveaways in addition to the chance to interact with police officers, fire fighters, paramedics and township officials.

www.morningjournalnews.com

