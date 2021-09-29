Birthday-Marge Felde

On Saturday, October 2, our family will be overwhelmingly overjoyed to be celebrating the 100th birthday of this sound mind, steadfast, strong, beautifully blessed, last surviving sibling of 10; which consisted of 3 sister; Helen, Lucy and Susie; 6 brothers; Roosevelt, Willie, Jessie, James, David, and Cecil Dickerson; all of whom are now deceased; our matriarch and our friend, ANNIE MAE WATKINS; the former wife of LEWIS AVERY, deceased; and the devoted, faithful caregiver of her also now deceased husband ANDREW “PLUCK” WATKINS; who has graced this world with the presence of 6 of her own children; ELBERT “LEWIS” AVERY, now deceased; ALPHONSO DEAN AVERY, PORTIA MARIE WATKINS, who is currently residing with her mother; ANDREA GAIL WATKINS FELLS, ANTONIO EDWARD WATKINS, who also resides with his mother; AND JOHNATHAN STEPHON WATKINS! However, because of her God Fearing Heart and her gift of love that God so graciously blessed her with; she made room in her home for another child; her Godson, GEORGE TATE, who she loving nurtured and care for, as if he was her own. She is also a loving, kindhearted mother-in-law; a Grandmother to LEWIS AVERY JR, LUCAS WATKINS, ANTOINETTE WATKINS, AJ WATKINS, STEFANIE GRAVES, JOHN WATKINS, MARK WATKINS, and ANDREWS WATKINS. She’s a Great Grandmother to many adorable little ones; and an aunt and friend to many!

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO