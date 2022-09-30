Black Friday PS5 SSD and hard drive deals 2022: what to expect this year

If you're thinking about taking advantage of the Black Friday PS5 SSD deals this year then you need to be prepared for what you can expect. Whether you're after an internal NVMe SSD or an external hard drive, you'll be glad to know that based on last year's deals we will be seeing price cuts on a range of storage products.

In terms of internals, remember that those M.2 SSDs do have to meet Sony's requirements - and all of the ones we have found deals on are compatible and work. Though for some you might need to add your own heatsink - which is a perfectly legitimate approach. Your external options are still your classic plug-and-go units, and with the PS5s new super-fast USB ports, you'll be off and away easily and speedily.

In summary, a terrific selection of Black Friday PS5 SSD deals are still available and your options remain excellent. We'll be keeping this page updated regularly as we trundle toward Cyber Monday too, so keep checking back if you're after a specific unit.

Black Friday PS5 SSD and hard drive deals: FAQs

When will the Black Friday PS5 SSD and hard drive deals start?

We will see Black Friday fall on November 25th this year. However, in the past, we have seen PS5 SSD deals start as early as a week in advance, and then carry over to Cyber Monday.

We must stress, however, that the best deals are often on the day itself, so we might encourage a bit of caution on Wednesday, for instance, as a price could tumble further on Friday.

Black Friday PS5 SSD and hard drive deals: What to expect this year

Amazon tends to hold some of the more substantial Black Friday PS5 SSD deals, especially if last year is any indication. If you take a scan at the deals below you'll notice that a majority of them are from the world's largest retailer.

In the UK however, you can also find a wide range of deals at a few high street tech retailers, such as Curry's and PC world, who had a range of portable SSDs and HDDs on offer.

How to choose the right PS5 SSD for you

Given the enormous, gigantic spread of the SSD market and the sheer number of products that span it, we feel comfortable saying that there definitely will be something for everyone in this year's Black Friday PS5 SSD deals. However, the popular models are popular for a reason, and the latest kids on the block will be highly sought after too. As a result, there will be a handful of top models, both internal and externals, to look out for in particular.

The internal PS5 SSD market is likely to be extremely active this year after the PS5's SSD bay got unlocked by Sony. Newer internal drives such as the WD SN850 , Seagate's FireCuda 530, and Gigabyte's AORUS 7000s are good candidates for first, big price cuts. Given there are variants of these drives that come with their own heatsinks, too, these SSDs are likely to be very popular with any deep and meaningful cuts. For example, the SN850 1TB with heatsink has only seen a $30 or so price drop over the course of its entire life span at Amazon, and the FireCuda 530 has only seen a tiny $15-20 fluctuation in its short time on the shelves - expect these to see some downward action.

The Samsung 980 PRO 1TB is a great bet for a lowest ever price in this year's Black Friday PS5 SSD deals - across all of its capacities. It's been on the scene for a bit longer and has already seen its 'normal' price settle at a lower limit. Its current lowest price is $179.99 , a decent drop from the $230 starting point but given its age on the market, we wouldn't be surprised to see this hit the $150 mark this year. (You will need your own heatsink with this model though - remember that.)

Whatever internal model you have your eyes on, remember it will still have to meet Sony's criteria and recommended specs. Here they are again for convenience:

PCIe Gen4 interface

250GB - 4TB capacity

5,500MB/s read speed or faster

22mm width ( do not go for 25mm units)

go for 25mm units) Heatsink required (built-in or DIY)

(Image credit: WD)

When it comes to the external models, the perenially popular Samsung T5 is worth keeping an eye on. While it, too, has been out for a while and its regular price point is decent, it always receives price cuts every Black Friday. The WD P10 SSD (1TB) is also one we'd keep a close eye on. Its lowest ever price has only been to the $179.99 mark - a price it's currently near ($199.99) - we think this would be a great candidate to smash its lowest ever price, or at least match it.

And remember, there'll be great discounts off loads of PS5 external HDDs too: from long-time favourites like WD's My Passport to Seagate's licensed hard drive companions for PS4 and Xbox One, and from value busting drives like Toshiba's Canvio Advance range to premium, large-scale expansions like Seagate's desktop big boys.

Last year's Black Friday PS5 SSD deals in the US

Buffalo External SSD | 1TB | $115 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - A lowest ever price for this external SSD means that you can snap up a whole terabyte's worth of external storage and not even break the three-figure mark. Terrific value.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD w/ Heatsink | 1TB | $250 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is the deal a lot of folks would have been looking for: save a chunk of the wild Samsung 980 Pro SSD that has its brand-new heatsink! This will not hang around quickly.

PNY XLR8 CS3140 | 1TB | $230 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - Now, first things first: this is an SSD with no heatsink . There is a version that comes with one but it won't fit into the PS5's SSD bay. So, if you can source a DIY heatsink, then you're golden. Particularly so as this is the lowest ever price for this SSD.

View Deal

ADATA SE800 | 1TB | $175 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $75 - This is a great deal on 1TBs worth of rugged, hard-wearing, and pocket-sized SSD storage. As far as we can tell right now, this is the drive's lowest ever price and so represents excellent value for money.

Crucial X6 external SSD | 1TB | $130 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Two whole terabytes of quality, fast, and reliable storage from a known brand like Crucial is a great proposition in the first place - getting £100 off makes it a no-brainer! An amazing price for this great console SSD.

The 1TB model is also discounted to £64.99 (from £115.19).



SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD | 1TB | $240 $119.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - This is an incredible saving off the list price, but we know the 'real' price hasn't been that $240 mark for a bit. But still! This is an excellent price on an external PS5 SSD and it's robust as heck which provides great peace of mind.



Last year's Black Friday PS5 SSD deals in the UK

Samsung 980 PRO | 1TB w/Heatsink | £195.98 at Novatech

It's finally available in the UK! At long last, the much-coveted Samsung 980 PRO with its brand new heatsink is finally - finally - available in the UK. This is a pretty keen price given it's only just become available and, for comparison, the lowest ever price on the SN850 was around £170 - as a result, this is a good deal for something so premium. It's also available at Amazon but for a heftier investment of around £250.



SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD | 1TB | £245 £147.99 at Amazon

Save £97 - A record, lowest ever price for this 'Pro' variant of the excellent SanDisk, rugged portable drives is a nailed-on awesome deal. Offering super speeds and the durability to withstand some rough and tumble, this drive is a great option.

The 2TB is also down to its lowest ever price at £259.99 (save £169).



WD Elements SE SSD | 1TB | £140 £78.49 at Amazon

Save £61 - For a pocket-sized SSD, this is a little beaut. And for a pocket-sized SSD that'll get you 1TB of storage for its lowest ever price - that's even better. WD's pedigree comes through here and this is a fine external option.

WD BLACK D30 | 1TB | £126.49 £102.99 at Amazon

Save £23.50 - A small and tidy saving off this great external SSD. It's got a neat stand too so there's no danger of this drive just dangling and putting stress on a cable. The lowest ever price too so the value is real is this one!



Sabrent PS5 Heatsink | £30 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £5 - If you do go for a PS5 SSD without a heatsink, like one of the above drives, then this is the best heating solution you can get on its own - we think. It replaces the whole PS5 SSD bay panel and incorporated it into part of the heatsink too. Ingenius.

If, perhaps, you'd rather wait for the internal SSD prices to come crashing down (hopefully) during the sales, but do want an external PS5 SSD or hard drive to offer some instant storage then below are some of the best and lowest prices on a bunch.

Complete your preparation for the sales on all things PS5 this year with info on the Black Friday PS5 TV deals , and for those across the console aisle, check out our Black Friday Xbox Series X deals page.