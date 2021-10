Building Afghanistan’s national security forces was one of the most ambitious and expensive aspects of two decades of US-led war. The United States spent billions of dollars training and equipping police, soldiers and special forces. Despite years of warnings from US and Afghan officials, successive US administrations pledged that the Afghan military was capable of defending the country. President Joe Biden said it was “as well-equipped as any army in the world” just a month before its collapse.

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO