The finish line draws ever closer, and the Yankees continue to surge. They dispatched the Blue Jays easily in the first-game of this crucial three-game set, and they’ll have every chance to cinch the series tonight as they’ll send Gerrit Cole to the mound. That said, he’ll face off with a formidable opponent in José Berrios, and Cole himself hasn’t looked sharp since coming off the IL. In any event, the Yankees will still feel confident that they can extend their run to eight straight games behind their ace.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO