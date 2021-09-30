CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

New Zealand Brand Checks Downtown Plots Its Big Break

By Evan Malachosky
Gear Patrol
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailing from faraway Auckland, New Zealand, Checks Downtown is designer Jordan Gibson's way of exporting his way of dressing to the world. Like Japanese brands in the '80s through early 2000s, he told Index Magazine, New Zealand streetwear can strut its way to the international stage by "reinventing casual American style in a way which wasn’t being appreciated in the US." And although we see his brand's clothes as far more unique, this tactic has worked well for them. Checks interpolates classically American items for an audience that's increasingly as international as it is Auckland-based. "We can put our spin on references we’ve grown up with and, perhaps, this take that you couldn’t have if you grew up living right there," Gibson says.

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ciara Models Her Own Brand in Knit Dress & a Bold Twist On Fall’s Biggest Boot Trend

Ciara proved she is her own brand’s No. 1 fan this week by modeling pieces from her new LITA line. The “1, 2 Step” singer opted for a fall-ready ensemble from the brand, opting for a gray high-neck midi dress complete with a slit leg and a knit fabric; similar designs from LITA retail for $348 at Nordstrom with Ciara’s beanie available for $128, too. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a...
NFL
simpleflying.com

Air New Zealand Updates Its International Flight Schedules

Air New Zealand updated its international timetables on Tuesday to cover December and the first quarter of 2022. The Auckland-based airline is maintaining flights to many of its international ports but schedules remain pared-back. However, the update does provide some certainty for people hoping to fly in late 2021 and early 2022.
LIFESTYLE
mymixfm.com

New Zealand’s COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s daily coronavirus cases jumped to their highest level in weeks on Wednesday, a setback to the South Pacific nation’s battle to eliminate the highly infectious Delta variant from its shores. Health authorities reported 45 new cases, all in the biggest city, Auckland, taking the total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gear Patrol

The Complete Buying Guide to Hamilton Watches

Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page. A lot of people's first "nice" watch was or will be a Hamilton. With mechanical watch prices starting at $495, the Swiss brand...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Gibson
Gear Patrol

All the Coolest Home and Design Releases We Found in September 2021

As the year starts to wind down, brands are giving it their all to get new products out into the market before year's end. A couple big releases include iRobot's new Roomba model, a robot vacuum designed to navigate around your pet's poop (no, seriously), and Parachute's foray into the furniture category with some new bed frames. An odd release this month came from the deli to end all delis, Katz's in New York City, which turned an April Fool's Joke into a September release: gin-flavored pickles. Check our all of the best home and design releases of September here, and get ready for another month of cool new drops.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

8 best vegan trainers that tread lightly on the planet

There are now 1.5 million vegans in the UK, a figure growing rapidly each year. Whether it’s for ethical reasons, environmental concerns or both of the above, more and more of us are striving to swap animal products for plant-based alternatives – and that means in our wardrobes as well as our fridges.Generating 700 million metric tons of CO2 per year, the footwear industry is, to quote Tansy Hoskins, author of Footwork: What Your Shoes Are Doing To The World, “at least 10 years behind the rest of fashion in terms of human rights and environmental standards.”The good news is...
APPAREL
CNBC

New Zealand drops its Covid-19 elimination plan as delta persists

New Zealand on Monday abandoned its strategy of eliminating coronavirus, easing some Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in its biggest city Auckland, and will instead look to live with the virus while controlling its spread. "With this outbreak and delta the return to zero is incredibly difficult," Ardern told a news conference.
RETAIL
TheConversationAU

Putting Aotearoa on the map: New Zealand has changed its name before, why not again?

Our names are a critical part of our identity. They are a personal and social anchor tying us to our families, our culture, our history and place in the world. For Māori, a name is intrinsic to, and linked by, our whakapapa (genealogy), often reflecting the elements observed, such as a river (awa), at the time of birth before entering Te Ao Mārama, the world of life and light.
UNITED NATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Break#Japanese#Index Magazine#American#Nkm#Journal
Slipped Disc

The sorry state of music in New Zealand

Non-New Zealand readers need to understand the political context of all current NZ cultural funding decisions. The current government is Labour led by PM Ardern, and in its second term, from 2020 onwards, holds an absolute majority of seats. In the 2018 census, out of the approx. 4.8 million population, people of Pacific Island ethnic heritage comprised about 400k, Indigenous Maori 800k, ‘Asian’ 700k. Proportionately, far more PI and Maori have historically voted for Labour than White, or even ‘Asian’. The latter might sound somewhat counterintuitive for UK and US readers, where non-White votes traditionally skew left. However, in Australia and NZ, where around half of the Asian bloc has Chinese or Korean ethnicity, East Asian immigration has largely occurred over the past 30 years, favouring those with educational qualifications and/or wealth. Therefore, these voters have a general tendency towards the political centre-right. This is reflected in Auckland, which has the most electorate seats of any region in the nation : the Pacific dominated seats voted Labour, and the seats with the most East Asians voted right.
WORLD
Gear Patrol

East Dane Is Now Shopbop Men, and Its Sale Section Has Everything

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. East Dane was Amazon's foray into men's fashion and, just like its parent, it has just about everything you could ever want when it comes to building out your wardrobe, covering both high and low with aplomb. However, when you visit the old East Dane, you'll see something new. The site is now merged with the women's arm of Amazon's fashion site, Shopbop, meaning what was East Dane is now Shopbop Men. The change doesn't really affect much — you can pick up a Maison Margiela chore coat and Vans socks in the same cart, which is not something you'll find with many online stores. Also, being owned by Amazon means that, for better or for worse, there are always insane deals to be had.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Gear Patrol

Save 30% on Your New Favorite Fall Boots from Rhodes

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. If you are looking for a new pair of boots for fall, now is the time to shop over at Huckberry. The retailer has dropped prices by 30 percent on a few of our favorite boots from Rhodes. Rhodes crafts its boots in footwear mecca Leon, Mexico, a city known worldwide for its bootmakers.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Hey there. It's October. Did you nap through September like Green Day's song suggests? Well, welcome back to reality. Football's back; fall is here; Daniel Craig upset James Bond purists with his pink suit. Now that you're back up to speed, scroll through our favorite style and watch releases from this week. We have a beautiful blue watch from Bovet, a fleece work of art by Nigel Cabourn, and so much more.
APPAREL
cryptopotato.com

New Zealand Launched Its First Bitcoin-Only Investment Fund

New Zealand sees its firs retail oriented Bitcoin investment fund launched. Vault International Bitcoin Fund became the first in New Zealand to be entirely focused on the primary cryptocurrency. A BTC Fund for The Kiwi Investors. According to a recent local report, Vault Digital Funds provided New Zealand investors with...
WORLD
Gear Patrol

Live From Instagram: How One Vintage Seller Found Community in Commerce

Meet charismatic T-shirt seller, Sean Flynn, and his Pittsburgh store, Monarch Studios. It's a modest brick-and-mortar, but big online. Through personality and quality picking he's grown his Instagram page — largely dedicated to vintage wrestling, music, and movie T-shirts — from a meager couple hundred followers to over 21,000 in a little over a year. "Really only since quarantine started," he explains.
APPAREL
gamepur.com

New World breaks its own Steam record for concurrent players

Amazon Games’ New World continues to rack up impressive numbers. After just a few days on the market, the MMORPG had already broken records — and it just did it again. New World already became the most-played Steam game of 2021 during its launch week, passing just over 700,000 concurrent players (the previous record was held by Valheim, with about 500,000). That number has gotten even more impressive: according to Steam’s own stats page, the game hit 913,634 concurrent players at its new peak. That’s more than 200,000 greater than before. Perhaps it will even pass a million concurrents someday — it already had a total of more than one million players on launch day, after all.
VIDEO GAMES
Sourcing Journal

Apparel and Footwear Titans are Centralizing Suppliers, Research Shows

The hot-takes reporting on Covid’s impact in fashion prompted our team at Cornell University’s New Conversations Project to ask some long-view questions about the future of apparel. But we realized that we didn’t have enough data on the industry’s past to imagine its future. We needed to look back in order to look ahead. So we began—with support from the ILO—to plot the decades-long, pre-pandemic trajectories of industry consolidation, automation, e-commerce, sourcing patterns and labor practices. We read the academic and popular literature. We spoke with buyers and brands, suppliers, unions, worker rights advocates and regulators. The result is a new paper...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy