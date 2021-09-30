New Zealand Brand Checks Downtown Plots Its Big Break
Hailing from faraway Auckland, New Zealand, Checks Downtown is designer Jordan Gibson's way of exporting his way of dressing to the world. Like Japanese brands in the '80s through early 2000s, he told Index Magazine, New Zealand streetwear can strut its way to the international stage by "reinventing casual American style in a way which wasn’t being appreciated in the US." And although we see his brand's clothes as far more unique, this tactic has worked well for them. Checks interpolates classically American items for an audience that's increasingly as international as it is Auckland-based. "We can put our spin on references we’ve grown up with and, perhaps, this take that you couldn’t have if you grew up living right there," Gibson says.www.gearpatrol.com
Comments / 0