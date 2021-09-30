Comment: ‘Natural immunity’ misleads on covid’s risks, dangers

“Follow the science,” says our president, plus our governor and various health officials. Mandates are emphasized as following the science. Yet there are an estimated 100 million citizens who survived covid-19 and have acquired natural immunity. Tests verify that this immunity is superior to the various vaccines; the shot is unnecessary. People who have natural immunity should not be forced to take a vaccine that does nothing for them except to expose them to some possible harmful effects. It is time for sanity from our leaders. To continue to ignore real science only contributes to a doubtful, untrusting citizenry.

EVERETT, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO