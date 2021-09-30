Comment: ‘Natural immunity’ misleads on covid’s risks, dangers
What began as a viral TikTok hashtag has infected every social media platform: Many of the proudly unvaccinated now identify themselves as #Pureblood. Troubled observers have variously tied this term to the Harry Potter franchise (in which purebloods are Wizards untainted by Muggle ancestry) and the eugenic Nazi fantasies of pure Aryan blood. But both comparisons miss the mark. The meaning of the hashtag is inseparable from vaccine refusers’ strong preference for “natural immunity,” a seemingly innocuous term that is actually a centerpiece of anti-vaccination ideology and ought to be abandoned immediately.www.heraldnet.com
