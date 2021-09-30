CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comment: 'Natural immunity' misleads on covid's risks, dangers

 5 days ago

What began as a viral TikTok hashtag has infected every social media platform: Many of the proudly unvaccinated now identify themselves as #Pureblood. Troubled observers have variously tied this term to the Harry Potter franchise (in which purebloods are Wizards untainted by Muggle ancestry) and the eugenic Nazi fantasies of pure Aryan blood. But both comparisons miss the mark. The meaning of the hashtag is inseparable from vaccine refusers’ strong preference for “natural immunity,” a seemingly innocuous term that is actually a centerpiece of anti-vaccination ideology and ought to be abandoned immediately.

Regarding natural covid immunity and vaccines

“Follow the science,” says our president, plus our governor and various health officials. Mandates are emphasized as following the science. Yet there are an estimated 100 million citizens who survived covid-19 and have acquired natural immunity. Tests verify that this immunity is superior to the various vaccines; the shot is unnecessary. People who have natural immunity should not be forced to take a vaccine that does nothing for them except to expose them to some possible harmful effects. It is time for sanity from our leaders. To continue to ignore real science only contributes to a doubtful, untrusting citizenry.
EVERETT, WA
