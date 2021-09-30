Everett Council, Dist. 1: Roberts leads on climate, housing

We live in complicated times, in which technical knowledge combined with big picture thinking and an action agenda are keys to our community’s future. In college Paul Roberts studied environmental sustainability and has since had a lifetime focus on climate action. He serves as board chair of the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and as a consultant to Washington Association of Cities and Towns. He’s been a leader on Everett City Council for climate policies and helped pass the 2020 City of Everett Climate Action Plan. He has the technical knowledge and right values to lead on this issue.