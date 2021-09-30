Election lawsuit like patching a leak that isn’t there

It’s hard enough having to deal with some of our stubborn and selfish neighbors unnecessarily putting other’s health at risk, but now they’re embarrassing, too. The recent report on the local GOP attempt to perpetuate Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election nearly a full year later by engaging in another ridiculous and frivolous lawsuit alleging that our voting machines are “obviously not working” and demanding an Arizona-style audit (“Lawsuits claim 2020 ballots in Washington were manipulated,” The Herald, Sept. 20).