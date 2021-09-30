CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everett, WA

Election lawsuit like patching a leak that isn’t there

By Opinion Letters
HeraldNet
 5 days ago

It’s hard enough having to deal with some of our stubborn and selfish neighbors unnecessarily putting other’s health at risk, but now they’re embarrassing, too. The recent report on the local GOP attempt to perpetuate Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election nearly a full year later by engaging in another ridiculous and frivolous lawsuit alleging that our voting machines are “obviously not working” and demanding an Arizona-style audit (“Lawsuits claim 2020 ballots in Washington were manipulated,” The Herald, Sept. 20).

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, WA
Elections
Local
Washington Elections
State
Washington State
County
Snohomish County, WA
Snohomish County, WA
Elections
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Government
Everett, WA
Government
City
Arlington, WA
Snohomish County, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

French report: 330,000 children victims of church sex abuse

PARIS (AP) — Victims of abuse within France’s Catholic Church welcomed a historic turning point Tuesday after a new report estimated that 330,000 children in France were sexually abused over the past 70 years, providing the country’s first accounting of the worldwide phenomenon. The figure includes abuses committed by some...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy