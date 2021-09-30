CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Name new state ferry Kalakala 2 for its famous namesake

By Opinion Letters
HeraldNet
 5 days ago

Help name the newest Washington State Ferry the Kalakala II. Washington State Ferries is having a ferry naming competition to name the new boat. As part of that, they want to see community engagement and support for each of the proposed names. So, I am reaching out to ask for your help in naming the newest ferry the Kalakala II in honor of the most famous and historic ferry of the fleet. The Kalakala was, at one time, second only to the Eiffel Tower in world-wide popularity. It was also second only in popularity to the Space Needle during the 1962 Worlds Fair. It was a sleek, one of a kind, Art Deco-designed ferry that met its demise in 2015 after years of heroic efforts to save it.

