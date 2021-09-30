Isabel Spearman's Daily Dress Edit Is Here To Solve Your Autumn Outfit Dilemmas

Ah, they grow up so fast: one day they’re in the sand box and the next they’re in $520 cashmere crewnecks. Luxury industry key-holders Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen of The Row revealed exclusively to W that they’re launching kidswear, now available online. In the accompanying feature, which goes behind the scenes on potentially the most elevated childrenswear photoshoot ever seen in Brooklyn, the Olsens tell editor Andrea Whittle how they took on board the feedback from their mini focus group. “Kids bring out a sense of playfulness. They were very vocal and opinionated about what they liked and didn’t like,” Mary-Kate said. “We loved listening to their free minds.” The colorful, unisex collection is made up of cashmere pants, crewnecks, cardigans, hats, and velvet slip-on shoes and ranges in price from $390 to $790. A small cashmere hacky sack (retro!) is also included. Proceeds from the collection be donated to various charities that support children’s health, education, and well-being, and the sisters said they plan to create a more robust philanthropy program to coincide with the childrenswear line in the future.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO