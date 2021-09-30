CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabel Spearman's Daily Dress Edit Is Here To Solve Your Autumn Outfit Dilemmas

By Natalie Hammond
Grazia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour summer wardrobe has endless throw-on potential, whether it's an easy tee and shorts combo or an airy kaftan. Autumn, with its changeable weather and need for layering, can prove trickier - but it doesn't have to be. According to stylist Isabel Spearman, you can't go far wrong with a dress, especially a long-sleeved style that feels fitting for this season.

graziadaily.co.uk

Ok Magazine

Obsessed With Jennifer Lopez's Jaw-Dropping White Georges Hobeika Couture Gown From The Venice Film Festival? Get Her Loved Look For Less!

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines last week when they arrived on the red carpet of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne stuns in knee high boots with an extra special detail

Princess Anne has just completed her whistle-stop, two day royal visit to Paris and we have loved her wardrobe for the overseas trip. On Monday afternoon, fresh from her morning at the races (more on that later) the mother-of-two looked incredible as she met with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and participated in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of UNESCO.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: The Second Yeezy Drop Is Here, Vittoria Ceretti Gives Rare Insight Into A Day In Her Life, Bottega Veneta’s New Journal, And More!

The second drop of Yeezy Gap is here. The Yeezy Gap sweatshirt launched today, exclusively online, in six colors. The so-called “Perfect Hoodie” is available for $90 or $70 for adults or kids, respectively, and comes in a 100% double-layered cotton. It’s reported that the rapper’s 10-year deal with Gap is worth $1billion. Not bad considering he was once a shop assistant in a Chicago Gap store as a teen himself. To really drive home the news, Gap’s official Instagram account appeared to have archived all page content on Wednesday, save for six images of the new sweatshirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Baggy Jeans for Relaxed and Stylish Dressing This Fall and Beyond

Gen Z has declared skinny jeans to be over, and they’re not the only ones ready to welcome the next denim trend. We’re feeling the super baggy styles that are giving us mid-’90s IDGAF vibes, and the comfortable look has been seen on everyone from her royal highness Rihanna to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. When styling the dramatic look, you can keep it sexy with a crop top or mini cardigan as has been worn by Bella Hadid, or stick to the basics like Katie Holmes and pair wide jeans with a simple tank and sneakers. A loose-fitting button-down completes...
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton rocks Zara dress of dreams at London University

The Duchess of Cambridge looked bright and beautiful on Tuesday morning for her latest royal engagement. The mother-of-three headed to the University College London’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies, where she met with leading early years researchers. During her visit, she learned about their new study, ‘The Children of the 2020s’...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ciara Models Her Own Brand in Knit Dress & a Bold Twist On Fall’s Biggest Boot Trend

Ciara proved she is her own brand’s No. 1 fan this week by modeling pieces from her new LITA line. The “1, 2 Step” singer opted for a fall-ready ensemble from the brand, opting for a gray high-neck midi dress complete with a slit leg and a knit fabric; similar designs from LITA retail for $348 at Nordstrom with Ciara’s beanie available for $128, too. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a...
NFL
Telegraph

The best transitional dresses to invest in this autumn

It only takes a few crisp mornings at this time of year to start my yearning for a shift in my wardrobe, when comfy dresses in chunky fabrics worn with my favourite boots quickly become my go-to uniform. I’m so excited about my next pop-up – which will be the biggest yet, with over 40 independent British brands – as it’ll tick every single autumnal dressing box.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Telegraph

Your autumn style checklist: the 6 pieces you need for trans-seasonal dressing

Who else had a shock to the system this morning on spotting the grey skies and wet ground? The autumn equinox took place last week, but the unseasonably sunny temperatures meant we were able to ignore the fact that it signals the first day of autumn. There’s no denying it this week, however: with the weather in the UK going from bright and warm to wet and windy within 24 hours (in typical autumnal fashion), it’s definitely time to think about our clothes.
APPAREL
The Independent

Only Curls silk pillowcase review: Can it define our waves and add shine?

Only Curls is a brand that’s passionate about steering customers away from the straighteners and embracing their natural hair type. The curl promoting products it stocks are created for coils, curls, kinks, and waves and don’t contain any sulphates, silicone, or parabens.It also aligns itself with the Curly Girl Method, a tailored haircare routine that was originally created by hairdresser Lorraine Massey. It has garnered huge popularity online thanks to its success in promoting hair’s natural bounce and moisture, inspiring a community of fans that share tips and tricks. The method focuses on using specific hair towels and turbans when...
HAIR CARE
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Is Your Toddler Chic Enough For The Row, Tom Brady’s New Brand, Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Outfit Could Be Your Next Halloween Costume, And More!

Ah, they grow up so fast: one day they’re in the sand box and the next they’re in $520 cashmere crewnecks. Luxury industry key-holders Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen of The Row revealed exclusively to W that they’re launching kidswear, now available online. In the accompanying feature, which goes behind the scenes on potentially the most elevated childrenswear photoshoot ever seen in Brooklyn, the Olsens tell editor Andrea Whittle how they took on board the feedback from their mini focus group. “Kids bring out a sense of playfulness. They were very vocal and opinionated about what they liked and didn’t like,” Mary-Kate said. “We loved listening to their free minds.” The colorful, unisex collection is made up of cashmere pants, crewnecks, cardigans, hats, and velvet slip-on shoes and ranges in price from $390 to $790. A small cashmere hacky sack (retro!) is also included. Proceeds from the collection be donated to various charities that support children’s health, education, and well-being, and the sisters said they plan to create a more robust philanthropy program to coincide with the childrenswear line in the future.
APPAREL
Indy100

10 great pairs of men’s boots to elevate your autumn wardrobe

Boot season is here, and we’ve been drooling over all the striking options out there this year. We covered some of the best options for the ladies already, so we decided to expand on our men’s fall style guide with a dedicated piece today. Below you’ll find a smattering of...
APPAREL
Grazia

Everyone's Favourite Skirt From 2019 Is Back, And You Most Likely Already Own One

If you think autumn means resigning yourself to jumpers and jeans for the foreseeable future, think again. Or, at least, think back to 2019. Topshop dropped a brown satin slip skirt and the rest, as they say, was history. Monikh Dale wore it on Instagram, the whole world went crazy, and it sold out in a flash. (It was so popular that it eventually launched in 11 colours and prints.) A lot has changed since the good old days of 2019, but our love for the slip skirt has stayed exactly the same.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: Brunello Cucinelli and Oliver Peoples Team Up for a Soulful Eyewear Line

It’s more than 6,000 miles from Los Angeles to Umbria, Italy, but the cultural distance can often seem further still. And yet, the new collaboration between LA eyewear stalwart Oliver Peoples and Solomeo-based Brunello Cucinelli feels, in retrospect, obvious: Both brands come from sun-drenched parts of the world and are famous for laid-back, effortlessly elegant takes on classic styles, brought to life through exacting craftsmanship. There are five new models in the line, composed of both sunglasses and optical options, made from premium materials such as natural horn, acetate, vintage glass—even Brunello flannel. Acetate frames include the chunky Filu’, the retro, rounded Nino and a special version of OP’s classic Oliver Sun; wire frames include the aviator-style Disoriano and the two-in-one Artemio, which combines eyeglasses with clip-on shades. As with each brand individually, the delight is in the details. We were particularly charmed by the subtly chamfered edges along the front of the Nino (pictured above), which add texture and visual heft to frames that wear far lighter than they look. Superfigo—or “rad,” for the Sunset Boulevard types.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Camila Cabello Gets Edgy in Bold Hoodie Dress & Platform Combat Boots at Paris Fashion Week

Camila Cabello brought some edge to Paris Fashion Week. The “Don’t Go Yet” singer was spotted leaving L’Oreal’s runway show this morning, wearing a blue textured hoodie dress. The cobalt blue set featured an all-over pointed texture, as well as a midi-length skirt and hooded top. To beat the chill of the French fall season, Cabello layered the cozy garment with a padded black jacket with a fur-lined hood. The singer’s look was complete with shiny silver hoop earrings, as well as several silver rings. Though Cabello’s outfit was already an edgier style than we’ve seen her previously wear, her footwear continued...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Here's why a bomber jacket could be your best outerwear buy this autumn – and beyond

There is something about outerwear that has its origins in military design, which is inherently cool. And if it was originally a menswear piece? (Well, that could technically include everything from high heels to jeans…) That’s even better. So, as we edge into autumn, a versatile and genderless bomber jacket could become your most worn outerwear for 2021.
APPAREL

