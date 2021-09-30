Dermatology EMR Software Market – Increasing awareness for use of EMRs in the healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of the market

Laboratory robotics is the use of robots in life science, chemical, and pharmaceutical laboratories to perform tasks beyond human capabilities, such as continuous productivity and safe behavior. Laboratory automation is a prominent part of the field of robotics. Robots perform tasks three to four times faster than humans and can work up to 24 hours a day. They can produce a large number of products in a short period of time, such as medicines. The robot can work with high precision, which is beyond the precision that any human being can provide. Automation in the pharmaceutical industry reduces labor and production costs. Advanced robotic technology can be used to automate laboratory processes such as pick/place, liquid and solid addition, heating, cooling, mixing, and agitation. Due to the high degree of flexibility and reliability, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using robots for the sorting, distribution, and assembly of drug kits, which has promoted the growth of the global pharmaceutical robots market.

