Washington County, MD

It's October. And you know what that means. Enjoy some frightful fun at these local events

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington County Rural Heritage Museum will host the seventh annual Apple Fest. Homemade apple dumplings and bake sale goods will be available for purchase. The band Forever Young will perform. Guests may bring lawn chairs and visitors may tour the Life before 1940 Museum, Farm Museum and Transportation Museum. The village and homestead will be open with demonstrators.

