Gene Therapy Market – Demand for gene therapy is significantly increasing due to the increasing number of patients suffering from hereditary disorders, cancer, HIV, and various chronic diseases
Genes consists of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) that contains vital information to produce proteins that are important for the body's optimal functioning. Genetic disorders are caused due to gene mutations where proteins are incorrectly made. The gene therapy aims at introducing healthy gene to damaged cells for counteracting abnormal genes or for making a desired protein. Gene therapies are extensively studied globally by researchers to treat various diseases including HIV, Cancer, hemophilia, Parkinson's disease, and immune deficiencies by several approaches. For instance, as per the Journal Gene Technology and Resistance to Viruses published article in 2015, stated the future prospects of bone marrow gene therapies to treat HIV.
