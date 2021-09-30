Gamma Probe Device Market – Increasing prevalence and high incidence of cancer expected to propel the growth of the market
Using a gamma probe instrument, surgeons may detect radio-labeled tissue before and during surgery for radio-guided diagnosis and surgery. Tissues such as lymph nodes, tumors, and parathyroid glands are notoriously difficult for surgeons to detect within the human body. The use of a gamma probe allows the surgeon to create a smaller incision while preserving the tissues of interest. One of the most popular use of gamma probes is in a surgical technique called Sentinel Node Biopsy, which is used to see if a tumor has migrated to new places. Biopsies are commonly used to stage breast cancer and melanoma, and are becoming more prominent in the screening of other cancers.www.medgadget.com
www.medgadget.com