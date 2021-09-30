CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iris Law Is The Style Hero Of 2021

By Harriet Davey
Grazia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStep aside (for a moment) Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, Iris Law has arrived. Daughter to actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, the 20-year-old is following in her parents' footsteps as a model and actor (she's set to star in the new show Pistol). And she's also been making some daring outfit moves during fashion month that have single-handedly secured her a place as one of 2021's style icons.

