Rolex has always been a brand that sits rock-solid in its approach. Unwavering by design, the Swiss watchmaking icon has balked at the idea of reinvention, instead working to craft a catalogue of pieces that embody innovation with a decidedly historical scope. Each year, when new watches are unveiled, fans eagerly anticipate what changes could be on the broil, only to be teased by the brand. But it turns out, one of the longest-awaited moves in the history of Rolex has already come and gone, we just missed it.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO