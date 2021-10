Brooklyn Park police are investigating multiple shooting incidents, including one incident in which a person was apparently randomly shot at. The random shooting happened at about 6 p.m. Tuesday near the Park Haven Apartments in the 7500 block of Kentucky Ave. N. Police say one person was walking near the apartment building when a someone came out from a concealed location and began firing a handgun. According to police, the victim did not know the shooter, who is described as a teenage boy.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO