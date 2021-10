The Brooklyn Nets are set for training camp on September 28th, and not long after that the first preseason game tips off. The team’s opening exhibition is set for Staples Center where they’ll take on the Lakers during the first week of October. There’s no doubt this is a championship-or-bust kind of year. General Manager Sean Marks and Head Coach Steve Nash were available to the media and shed some light on a few key themes. Let’s look at the top 5 takeaways from their media session earlier.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO