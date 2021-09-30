Health officials cautiously optimistic about COVID-19 cases declining

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (Network Indiana): State health officials say a three-week decline in COVID-19 cases is encouraging, but it doesn’t mean Hoosiers can let their guard down. Case numbers have dropped by one-sixth in the last three weeks, and the statewide positivity rate dipped into the moderate-risk range on Monday for the first time in a month. State health commissioner Kristina Box says new guidance to schools, allowing looser quarantine rules if they adopt mask mandates, has played a role in reducing community spread in the broader community.