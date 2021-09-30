CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Splash Zone 9/30/21: What’s Up With The Dolphins Defense?

By Kdog92
Cover picture for the articleLast season, the Dolphins had the best third down defense in the league. Granted this is a three game sample size and only the beginning of the season, but the Dolphins now have the worst third down defense in the NFL. Perhaps the ineptitude of the offense is playing a part, because it just seems like the defense is out there too many times. They’re still getting a ton of pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but they’re not getting them to the ground as they only have five sacks after three games.

The Splash Zone 9/22/21: Offensive Line Changes On The Way

After that atrocious performance against the Bills, it should surprise no one that none of the starters are safe on this offensive line. It’s not the move I was expecting, but the Dolphins are planning on switching out Solomon Kindley for Liam Eichenberg this Sunday against the Raiders. The team has apparently discussed some other moves like moving Austin Jackson to guard and Robert Hunt back to right tackle. This offensive line is such a mess right now.
The Splash Zone 9/24/21: Confidence In Jacoby Brissett

The Dolphins will be without Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, and potentially a couple more games, when they take on the Raiders. Jacoby Brissett will be filling in for the time being and he’s got his teammates confidence heading forward. Not sure how confident Brissett will be playing behind this offensive line, but someone has to do the quarterbacking.
The Splash Zone 9/27/21: Recapping Sunday’s Game Against The Raiders

The Miami Dolphins sit at 1 - 2 after losing in overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. It looked like it would be a win for the Dolphins after they went up 14 - 0 early in the game, but the offense became stagnant and barely moved the ball until they needed too. This offense is tough to watch right now between the bad offensive play to some of the play calling. This weekend the Dolphins will face off against the Colts who are in worse shape than the Dolphins at the moment.
The Splash Zone 9/29/21: Offense Vows To Be More Aggressive

For three quarters against the Raiders, the Dolphins offense was a tad lackluster. Actually, the offense has been pretty lackluster since the season began. The offensive line play hasn’t been great, fans are starting the question the co-offensive coordinator idea, and the offense is without their starting quarterback for another two weeks. Jacoby Brissett met with the media yesterday and explained why the team wasn’t aggressive till the very end. Apparently, the offense took what the defense gave them, meaning the Raiders were intent on keeping the ball in front of them and limiting the big plays.
Colts vs. Dolphins injury report 2021 Week 4

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to end a two-game losing streak on Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts, who have lost all three games to start the season. Both teams want the rebound that could end their early season struggles and spark a potential playoff push. Who can come out and do it on Sunday?
Colts vs Dolphins 2021 Week 4 television coverage

The Miami Dolphins return home this weekend to host the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 NFL regular season’s Week 4 slate of games. A game featuring the 1-2 Dolphins against the 0-3 Colts is not exactly a huge draw, and this week’s broadcast map via 506Sports.com shows that. This week’s...
Week 4 AFC East Preview: Brady returns to Boston, Brissett revenge game in Indy

In this week’s edition of our AFC East Preview, all eyes will be on the NFL’s most interesting division of 2021. It’s the storyline of the week around the league: Tom Brady returns to Foxborough for the first time since leaving his first NFL home, the place he dominated season in and season out for nearly two decades. But let’s not forget, while the New England Patriots are in the spotlight, the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets have vital matchups on the line this week as well. Let’s dive right into the preview.
Marek Brave’s Fantasy Football Bonanza | WEEK FOUR START/SIT options for the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL

Another fantasy week has come and gone, and by now, you are beginning to get a feel for how your team is constructed. Are you light on running backs? How does your wide receiver squad look? It may be time to start putting trade offers out there. Take a look at a position at which you have depth, and then offer up one or two of those guys for a target on another squad who may have had an off game or two. It’s hard to win a championship while sitting on your hands! Do some dirty work!
The Splash Zone 10/1/21: Will Fuller Back At Practice

Will Fuller was absent from practice on Wednesday as the receiver was dealing with an injury he sustained against the Raiders on Sunday. Fuller was back at practice yesterday though and should be available for this weekends matchup against the Colts. Michael Deiter however missed practice after being limited on Wednesday. If for whatever reason that Deiter cannot play Sunday, look for Greg Mancz to slide in at center.
Dolphins have to make changes soon to salvage 2021 season

The 2021 NFL season is 23.5 percent complete for the Miami Dolphins. There is still a lot of football left to be played, but the 1-3 Dolphins have got to make some serious changes if they are going to salvage was what supposed to be a season with a potential playoff berth. This team, as it has performed over the past few weeks, is not what was expected, it is not was is acceptable, and it is not what is going to get the job done.
Colts vs Dolphins 2021 Week 4 inactive players lists

The Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts are into the final preparations for their Week 4 showdown at 1pm ET today. Both teams have released their respective inactive players lists, with the biggest news coming from who is not on the Colts’ list. Quarterback Carson Wentz (ankles) and running back Jonathan Taylor (knee) were both listed as questionable on the final injury report for Indianapolis on Friday, but both would seem to be available for today’s contest.
Dolphins reveal throwbacks for Week 4 matchup vs Colts

All weekend long, the Miami Dolphins (and their fans) are honoring the greatest head coach of all time, Don Shula. Shula’s memorial will take place today at 4:30 PM EST this afternoon and is open to the public. (For tickets to Shula’s memorial, click HERE) However, his memory and the...
Indianapolis Colts @ Miami Dolphins - Live Game Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins head into week four of play against the Indianapolis Colts after dropping the game last week in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Dolphins have struggled this season with losses on the field and to starting players being injured they still look much better in both areas on paper than do the Colts. The Colts come into this week 0 and 3 in their first three games and will come into this game down no less than seven starters making this an excellent week for the Phins to bounce back from the disappointment that was last weekend.
Colts vs Dolphins 2021: How to stream in Week 4, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins have had a rough start to the 2021 season, losing two of their first three game and seeing their starting quarterback, among others, land on injured reserve. It was not the way the team had hoped a year in which the playoffs seemed to be the goal would begin. However, there are still 14 games to be played and the Dolphins are not out of the AFC East divisional title race, nor are they out of a Wildcard chase.
Bad start to Dolphins’ season just got worse as Miami falls to previously winless Colts

The bad start to the Miami Dolphins’ season just got worse. The Dolphins, again, put together an abysmal offensive performance for three and a half quarters. A late comeback attempt was futile, and they fell, 27-17, to the previously winless Indianapolis Colts, who battled a slew of injuries to key players, on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium. “We played bad across the board — ...
Will Fuller injury update: Receiver expected to miss ‘few weeks’

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller V is expected to ‘miss a few weeks’ after sustaining a broken finger, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Fuller was injured attempting to catch a low pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the first half against the Indianpolis Colts. He walked off the field and straight to the locker room. The Dolphins officially ruled out a return shortly after the injury.
Could Deshaun Watson Fix the Miami Dolphins? – The Splash Zone

After another 1-3 start to the season for the Miami Dolphins, it is time to make changes before the season comes off the rails. The 2021 Dolphins are still without an identity in year three of their rebuild. Coach Brian Flores and GM Chris Grier’s seats are heating up. Will they be forced to trade for Deshaun Watson to save their jobs? Or will they roll the dice and stick to the original blueprint? Find out on the latest episode of The Splash Zone with Dan Jablonski.
Miami Dolphins sign veteran center Austin Reiter to the active roster

The Miami Dolphins are making movies to bolster the offensive line after losing starting center Michael Deiter to injured reserve before Sunday’s loss to the Colts. Ari Meirov, who covers the NFL for Pro Football Focus, tweeted that the team is signing center Austin Reiter, 30, off the Saints practice squad.
