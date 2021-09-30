The Splash Zone 9/30/21: What’s Up With The Dolphins Defense?

Our Miami Dolphins head into week four of play against the Indianapolis Colts after dropping the game last week in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Dolphins have struggled this season with losses on the field and to starting players being injured they still look much better in both areas on paper than do the Colts. The Colts come into this week 0 and 3 in their first three games and will come into this game down no less than seven starters making this an excellent week for the Phins to bounce back from the disappointment that was last weekend.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO