The Splash Zone 9/30/21: What’s Up With The Dolphins Defense?
Last season, the Dolphins had the best third down defense in the league. Granted this is a three game sample size and only the beginning of the season, but the Dolphins now have the worst third down defense in the NFL. Perhaps the ineptitude of the offense is playing a part, because it just seems like the defense is out there too many times. They’re still getting a ton of pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but they’re not getting them to the ground as they only have five sacks after three games.www.thephinsider.com
