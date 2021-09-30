CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Coral microbiome is key to surviving climate change, new study finds

By Pennsylvania State University
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe microbiomes of corals—which comprise bacteria, fungi and viruses—play an important role in the ability of corals to tolerate rising ocean temperatures, according to new research led by Penn State. The team also identified several genes within certain corals and the symbiotic photosynthetic algae that live inside their tissues that may play a role in their response to heat stress. The findings could inform current coral reef conservation efforts, for example, by highlighting the potential benefits of amending coral reefs with microbes found to bolster corals' heat-stress responses.

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
earth.com

Corals depend on their microbiomes to endure heat stress

A recent study led by Penn State University found that corals’ microbiomes (comprising a large array of viruses, bacteria, and fungi) play a fundamental role in the ability to withstand rising ocean temperatures. Scientists also identified several coral genes and photosymbionts residing within their tissues which may improve corals’ responses to heat stress.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Bleaching#Brain Coral#Climate Change#Coral Reefs#Penn State#Photosymbionts#Colorado University#Nature Communications
nutraingredients-usa.com

Study: Medications accumulate in the gut, alter microbiome

The study prompted one researcher to call on the medical community to treat the gut microbiome as an organ. A recent study found that common drugs can accumulate in gut bacteria, which may alter bacterial function and activity, decreasing the effectiveness of drugs. Indeed, gut microbiota can affect a person’s response to a drug by changing the drug’s activity in the body, toxicity, or bioavailability.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The genetic basis of tail-loss evolution in humans and apes

NYU researchers at the Tandon School of Engineering and the Grossman School of Medicine are trying to understand an age-old question that bedeviled most of us at some point: Why do all the other animals have tails, but not me? The loss of the tail is one of the main anatomical evolutionary changes to have occurred along the lineage leading to humans and to the "anthropomorphous apes." The loss of tails has long been thought to have played a key role in bipedalism in humans.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Coral Reef Biodiversity Predicted To Shuffle Rather Than Collapse As Climate Changes With Ocean Warming and Acidification

Coral reefs are among the most biologically diverse, complex, and productive ecosystems on the planet. Most of coral reef biodiversity consists of tiny organisms living deep within the three-dimensional reef matrix. Although largely unseen, this diversity is essential to the survival and function of coral reef ecosystems, and many have worried that climate change will lead to dramatic loss of this diversity.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

Warming Sea Due to Climate Change Has Dimmed the Earth, New Study Reveals

According to a new study, the Earth's brightness has decreased due to warming ocean waters. Researchers utilized decades of observations of earthshine-light reflected from Earth that lights the Moon's surface-along with satellite measurements to discover that Earth's reflectivity, or albedo, has decreased significantly during the last two decades. Earth's Brightness.
SCIENCE
stonybrook.edu

Study Shows Climate Change Could Be Altering the Marine Food Web

Climate change is redistributing biodiversity globally, and distributional shifts of organisms often follow the speed and direction of environmental changes. Research by scientists at Stony Brook University’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS) reveals that this phenomenon is affecting where large marine mammals are distributed relative to their prey species, which could have important implications for marine food web dynamics. Their findings are published in Scientific Reports.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers describe new tardigrade fossil found in 16 million year old Domincan amber

Tardigrades, also known as water bears, are a diverse group of charismatic microscopic invertebrates that are best known for their ability to survive extreme conditions. A famous example was a 2007 trip to space where tardigrades were exposed to the space vacuum and harmful ionizing solar radiation, and still managed to survive and reproduce after returning to Earth. Tardigrades are found in all the continents of the world and in different environments including marine, freshwater, and terrestrial.
WILDLIFE
umt.edu

UM Studies How Climate Change Could Undermine Biodiversity Conservation Goals

MISSOULA – In a new study published in the journal Communications, Earth & Environment, University of Montana researchers and colleagues explore how climate change could challenge efforts to protect biodiversity within the network of protected areas around the globe. The team examined how potential shifts in ecoregions and biomes caused...
MISSOULA, MT
wfit.org

New Study Finds Corals Can Double The Power Of Reefs To Defend The Coast

Scientists have long known that reefs provide South Florida’s coast with one of its best defenses, an underwater garden of colorful fish and corals that also stands as a stubborn barrier to fierce hurricanes and pounding waves. A thornier question — and one becoming increasingly important as natural reefs crippled...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Encourage wealthy and well-connected to use their influence to tackle climate change: study

A paper published today in the journal Nature Energy identifies five ways that people of high socioeconomic status have a disproportionate impact on global greenhouse gas emissions—and therefore an outsized responsibility to facilitate progress in climate change mitigation. In their roles as consumers, investors, role models, organizational participants, and citizens,...
SOCIETY
99.5 WKDQ

Could This Everyday Crop Be the Key to Combatting Climate Change?

In a summer when there is very little good news about climate change, there is a glimmer of hope coming out of the Salk Institute. An everyday crop called sorghum may one key to combatting excessive carbon emissions created by the agricultural industry and other manmade polluters. The Salk Institute’s Harnessing Plant Initiative is working to assess and develop sorghum plants that efficiently capture and store atmospheric carbon, essentially vacuuming it out of the air.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Study: Climate change is disproportionately affecting children

International research led by Prof. Wim Thiery of the VUB research group BCLIMATE shows that children are to face disproportional increases in lifetime extreme event exposure—especially in low-income countries. Under current climate policy, newborns across the globe will on average face seven times more scorching heatwaves during their lives than their grandparents. In addition, they will on average live through 2.6 times more droughts, 2.8 times as many river floods, almost three times as many crop failures, and twice the number of wildfires as people born 60 years ago.
ENVIRONMENT
Medical News Today

Healthy microbiome necessary for muscle growth after exercise, study finds

Various studies have suggested that gut microbes have a role in regulating muscle mass and function. A new study in mice indicates that an unhealthy or disrupted gut microbiome could impair muscle growth. Scientists came to this conclusion after comparing two groups of mice, one of which continuously received antibiotics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy