CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Sarkozy convicted by French court in campaign financing case

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJSHG_0cCca1xf00
France Sarkozy Trial FILE - In this Monday Nov. 11, 2019 file photo, French former president Nicolas Sarkozy attends a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Sarkozy is facing potential prison term in a verdict to be rendered on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 about campaign financing in his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, France’s president from 2007 to 2012, has vigorously denied wrongdoing during the May-June trial. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP, file) (Ludovic Marin)

PARIS — (AP) — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty Thursday of illegal campaign financing of his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid.

Sarkozy wasn't present at the Paris court for the verdict’s announcement.

He is accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on the reelection bid that he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande.

The court stated that Sarkozy “knew” the legal limit was at stake and “voluntarily” failed to supervise additional expenses.

Sarkozy, France’s president from 2007 to 2012, has vigorously denied wrongdoing. He can appeal the decision.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

PARIS (AP) — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is facing a potential prison term in a verdict to be rendered on Thursday about campaign financing in his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid — a ruling that comes seven months after he was convicted in a corruption and influence peddling case.

Sarkozy, France’s president from 2007 to 2012, has vigorously denied wrongdoing during the May-June trial.

He is accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on the reelection bid that he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande.

Prosecutors have requested a six-month prison term, as well as a six-month suspended sentence and a fine of 3,750 euros ($4,354).

Thursday's verdict comes after Sarkozy, 66, was found guilty on March 1 of corruption and influence peddling in another case. He was given one year in prison and two years suspended in that case but is free pending appeal.

In the campaign financing case, prosecutors concluded that Sarkozy knew weeks before the 2012 election that his expenses — which are strictly limited under French law — were getting close to the legal maximum. They accused him of having ignored two notes from his accountants warning about the money issue.

Prosecutors argued Sarkozy is “the only person responsible for his campaign financing” and that he chose to exceed the limit by organizing many rallies, including giant ones.

During his hearing, Sarkozy told the court the extra money did not go into his campaign, but instead helped make other people richer. He denied any “fraudulent intent.” He also insisted he did not handle day-to-day organization because he had a team to do that and therefore could not be blamed for the amount of spending.

In addition to the former president, 13 other people went on trial, including members of his conservative Republicans party, accountants and heads of the communication group in charge of organizing the rallies, Bygmalion. They face charges including forgery, breach of trust, fraud and complicity in illegal campaign financing.

Some have acknowledged wrongdoing and detailed the system of false invoices that aimed to cover up the overspending.

Prosecutors have requested mostly suspended prison sentences, and up to one year in prison for Bygmalion's co-founder.

Sarkozy retired from active politics in 2017, but is still playing a role behind the scenes. French media have reported that he is involved in the process of choosing a conservative candidate ahead of France's presidential election next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Italy court suspends ex-Catalan leader case pending EU ruling

An Italian court on Monday suspended proceedings against exiled ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, arrested last month in Sardinia on a Spanish extradition warrant, pending the outcome of European rulings, his lawyer said. The 58-year-old was briefly detained on the island on September 23 on a European warrant issued by Madrid over his role in Catalonia's failed independence bid in 2017. His lawyers insisted he had immunity as a member of the European Parliament, and while this immunity was lifted earlier this year, Puigdemont has appealed. The court in Sassari "has suspended the case pending the decision on two preliminary questions before the European court", his Italian lawyer Agostinangelo Marras said after Monday's hearing. Those issues were Puigdemont's immunity and the extradition request itself.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Sarkozy
The Independent

Ex Catalan leader in Italian court for extradition hearing

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont faces a hearing Monday on the Italian island of Sardinia to decide whether to extradite him to Spain where he is accused of sedition. A group of about 20 supporters rallied outside the courthouse as Puigdemont arrived for the hearing accompanied by his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye. Some members of the crowd shouted “freedom!"Puigdemont was arrested Sept. 23 in Sardinia, where he had arrived to attend a Catalan cultural festival at the invitation of a Sardinian separatist movement. He was freed by a judge a day later pending Monday’s extradition hearing. Puigdemont, formerly president of Spain’s Catalonia region, lives in Belgium and now holds a seat in the European Parliament. The European Parliament voted in March to lift the immunity of Puigdemont and two of his associates. In July, the three EU lawmakers failed to have their immunity restored after the European Union’s general court said that they did not demonstrate they were at risk of being arrested.
POLITICS
AFP

French Catholic Church probe uncovers some 3,000 paedophiles

Some 3,000 paedophiles have operated inside the French Catholic Church since 1950, the head of an independent commission investigating the scandal told AFP days ahead of the release of its report. The commission's research uncovered between 2,900 and 3,200 paedophile priests or other members of the church, said Jean-Marc Sauve, adding that it was "a minimum estimate". The commission's report is due to be released on Tuesday after two and a half years of research based on church, court and police archives, as well as interviews with witnesses. Sauve, senior French civil servant, said the report, which runs to 2,500 pages, had attempted to quantify both the number of offenders and the number of victims.
RELIGION
The Independent

Former Marseille president, businessman Bernard Tapie dies

Bernard Tapie a flamboyant businessman who was beloved by sports fans for leading French soccer club Marseille to glory but also dogged by legal battles and corruption investigations, has died. He was 78.A feature of French life for decades, Tapie's death Sunday unleashed tributes from across the worlds of sports, politics, business and entertainment in France, reflecting the wide-ranging, storied and repeatedly controversial variety of his multiple careers and endeavors.“He led a thousand lives,” the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a message of condolence to his family. It said Tapie's “ambition, energy and enthusiasm were...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Paris#French#Ap#Socialist
KTLA

Pandora Papers: Here are some of the world leaders named in investigation

A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 […]
WORLD
AFP

'Pandora Papers' expose leaders' offshore millions

More than a dozen heads of state and government, from Jordan to Azerbaijan, Kenya and the Czech Republic, have used offshore tax havens to hide assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a far-reaching new investigation by the ICIJ media consortium. - Tony Blair and Shakira - In total, the ICIJ found links between almost 1,000 companies in offshore havens and 336 high-level politicians and public officials, including more than a dozen serving heads of state and government, country leaders, cabinet ministers, ambassadors and others. 
WORLD
investing.com

Here Are the Biggest Revelations From the Pandora Papers Leak

(Bloomberg) -- An unprecedented leak of financial records known as the Pandora (OTC: PANDY ) Papers has revealed the offshore financial assets of dozens of current and former world leaders and hundreds of politicians from Asia and the Middle East to Latin America. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists obtained...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
New York Post

Trump wants Pulitzers awarded for Russia collusion reporting revoked

Former President Donald Trump called on the Pulitzer Board to rescind the prizes given to the New York Times and the Washington Post for their coverage of the Russian collusion story, saying they were based on “false reporting.”. Trump, in a statement released Sunday morning about the letter addressed to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

Putin’s Alleged Mistress Bought a $4 Million Pad in Monaco, Pandora Papers Reveal

Financial records and tax documents reviewed by the Washington Post and other media outlets reveal that a former cleaner who is alleged to be the onetime mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin—and the mother of his supposed 18-year-old daughter—bought a lavish $4 million apartment in Monaco through an offshore shell company in the British Virgin Islands, created just weeks after she gave birth to the girl.
POLITICS
Mother Jones

Largest-Ever Leak of Offshore Files Reveals the Secret Finances of Hundreds of Billionaires and World Leaders

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On Sunday afternoon, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, in partnership with 150 media organizations around the globe, published a two-year-long investigation into the offshore finances of hundreds of politicians, public officials, and billionaires, based on 11.9 million financial records. It is the largest investigation of its kind, eclipsing the Panama Papers published in 2016.
ECONOMY
AFP

Georgia vote marred by 'widespread' allegations of intimidation: OSCE

Georgia municipal polls held after ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's arrest were marred by widespread allegations of intimidation, international observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe said Sunday. The electoral environment of Saturday's vote was "marred by widespread and consistent allegations of intimidation, vote-buying, pressure on candidates and voters, and an unlevel playing field," OSCE observers told a news conference in the capital Tbilisi. They also said the ruling Georgian Dream party's "misuse of administrative resources" gave it an "undue advantage." "Cases of intimidation and violence against journalists were of concern," they added.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Pandora papers: biggest ever leak of offshore data exposes financial secrets of rich and powerful

The secret deals and hidden assets of some of the world’s richest and most powerful people have been revealed in the biggest trove of leaked offshore data in history. Branded the Pandora papers, the cache includes 11.9m files from companies hired by wealthy clients to create offshore structures and trusts in tax havens such as Panama, Dubai, Monaco, Switzerland and the Cayman Islands.
ECONOMY
AFP

Georgia ruling party leads polls, opposition alleges fraud

Georgia's ruling party was leading on Sunday in local elections the opposition criticised as fraudulent, deepening a long-running political crisis in the Caucasus country exacerbated by the arrest of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. The Georgian Dream party was ahead after nearly all the votes had been counted with 46.6 percent, while all opposition parties combined garnered 53.4 percent in Saturday's ballot, official results showed. "Georgian Dream's decisive victory yesterday is the victory of peace, stability, and development in Georgia," party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said Observers from the OSCE said Saturday's voting had been marred by "widespread and consistent allegations of intimidation, vote-buying, pressure on candidates and voters, and an unlevel playing field".
GEORGIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
56K+
Followers
69K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy