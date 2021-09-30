CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogue Lords review: a compelling roguelike where cheaters prosper - for a while

Cover picture for the articleFighting against Satan must be miserable. You think you’ve got one of his minions cornered and then bam, down (up?) comes the hand of evil incarnate. Schwoop, Evil says, as he waves away most of your priest’s health bar. Pffft, he scoffs, as he flicks a shield from your bounty hunter to his succubus. Pop, he mouths, as he recharges Bloody Mary’s stabbing skill and sends her in for the kill. If this sounds unfair, that’s because it is - though fortunately, you’re not actually that side of the pentagram. Rogue Lords is a roguelike where the rules and UI elements are old Nick’s playthings, and you’re the lucky devil in charge of all his toys.

