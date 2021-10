Max Verstappen’s second place at the Russian Grand Prix was like a victory for Red Bull after starting last on the grid, according to team principal Christian Horner. Red Bull opted to take a power unit penalty in Sochi; Verstappen needing an extra engine at some stage due to damage sustained in his heavy crash at Silverstone. His potential to climb through the field in Russia, combined with an expectancy that Mercedes would dominate, drove to the decision to take the penalty last weekend, but a rain-hit qualifying mixed up the grid before a late shower in the race allowed Verstappen to climb to second behind Lewis Hamilton.

