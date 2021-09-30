CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Combat Meth, California Will Try A Bold Treatment: Pay Drug Users To Stop Using

When Billy Lemon was trying to kick his methamphetamine addiction, he went to a drug treatment program at the San Francisco AIDS Foundation three times a week and peed in a cup. If it tested negative for meth, he got paid about $7. "For somebody who had not had any...

KTLO

California man gets 20 years for mailing meth

A California man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for mailing methamphetamine to southeast Missouri. Dexter Elcan of South Gate, California, was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty in June to possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. Officers from the Southeast Missouri...
Newsom Signs California Momnibus Act

Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday signed into law the so-called California "Momnibus" Act to improve infant and maternal health, especially for families of color. One of the bill's co-authors is Southern California Democratic Assemblywoman Doctor Akilah Weber. Death rates for pregnant black women continue to be higher than the state's average,...
