Marcel Dzama: Who Loves the Sun

By Editor -- Evan
juxtapoz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Zwirner is pleased to present Who Loves the Sun, an exhibition of new work by Marcel Dzama, on view at the gallery’s 34 East 69th Street location in New York. The exhibition coincides with the opening of a major survey of the artist’s work at the Sara Hildén Art Museum, Tampere, Finland.

Marcel Dzama’s fantastical drawings and films at David Zwirner

Who Loves the Sun, an exhibition of films and drawings by the contemporary artist and costume designer Marcel Dzama is currently on view at David Zwirner‘s Upper East Side location. This is the first artist’s solo show in New York since 2014; the featured works were all created in the past year during the pandemic-related lockdown. Most of these drawings were inspired by pre-pandemic photographs that Dzama took on his many travels; the subjects include dancers, elaborate costumes, wild animals, mythical creatures, and multiple personifications of the sun and moon.
