Labor Issues

Lawmakers extend COVID-19 paid leave policy

By Christian M. Wade
Daily News Of Newburyport
 5 days ago

BOSTON — Workers will receive more time off to care for family members sickened with COVID-19, or to get their vaccination or booster shots, under a proposal signed by Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday. The extension of the emergency law, which breezed through the Legislature on Monday, will allow up...

