German Greens, FDP cosy up as coalition dance begins

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Greens said on Wednesday they had held a good first round of talks with the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) and planned to meet them again, though the two 'kingmakers' were at odds over which larger partner to join in a new coalition government. The upbeat message...

www.investing.com

Instagram
