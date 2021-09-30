Dylan Dreyer Reveals Her Water Broke Six Weeks Early – She Is Expecting Her Third Child

American meteorologist Dylan Dreyer says she may be welcoming her third baby sooner than expected as she recently announced she would be absent from "Today" for a while.

Dylan Dreyer updated her followers in a lengthy post on Instagram on Tuesday, September 28, that she would be delivering her third child prematurely, writing:

"My water broke Sunday evening, and I've been hanging at the hospital. Our little guy is anxious to get out to and meet us.”

PREGNANCY UPDATE

She explained that doctors are closely monitoring both her and the baby and are trying to delay the birth for a bit longer so he can become stronger.

"All is well! I'm in great hands, and I have the best person to keep me calm and comfortable," Dreyer said, adding her son would be born sometime this week.

The 40-year-old shared a photo of herself on her hospital bed wearing a black face mask. She also posted a selfie alongside her husband Brian Fichera flashing.

She urged her followers to shower them with prayers, and other users shared their own experiences of having premature babies. One person shared they have a happy five-year-old boy who was also born six weeks early.

PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

In addition to expecting another child, Dreyer and Fichera are parents to two boys, Oliver, 1, and 4-year-old Calvin. The weather correspondent revealed her pregnancy on "Today" in May.

At the time, she had the help of little Calvin to announce the news during a fun cooking segment with him and stunned her co-hosts with the exciting news. In June, she revealed she and her partner had already chosen a name.

DIFFICULT JOURNEY

In 2019, Dreyer also disclosed that she suffered a miscarriage while trying to have a second child. The New Jersey native revealed she struggled with secondary fertility.

However, later that year, she managed to conceive, and she and Fichera welcomed their miracle baby, Oliver, in early 2020.

Her recent pregnancy was not an easy feat either, as Dreyer shared on "Today" that she and her husband, a technician, tried multiple times, and nothing was happening.

It led to them giving up on trying to have another baby as they attempted for six months with no results. She and the 34-year-old visited a doctor who advised them to avoid obsessing over getting pregnant, and so they did.