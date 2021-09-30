CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dylan Dreyer Reveals Her Water Broke Six Weeks Early – She Is Expecting Her Third Child

By Gaone Pule
 5 days ago

American meteorologist Dylan Dreyer says she may be welcoming her third baby sooner than expected as she recently announced she would be absent from "Today" for a while.

Dylan Dreyer updated her followers in a lengthy post on Instagram on Tuesday, September 28, that she would be delivering her third child prematurely, writing:

"My water broke Sunday evening, and I've been hanging at the hospital. Our little guy is anxious to get out to and meet us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XsRzm_0cCcYvrU00

PREGNANCY UPDATE

She explained that doctors are closely monitoring both her and the baby and are trying to delay the birth for a bit longer so he can become stronger.

"All is well! I'm in great hands, and I have the best person to keep me calm and comfortable," Dreyer said, adding her son would be born sometime this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wVGkk_0cCcYvrU00

The 40-year-old shared a photo of herself on her hospital bed wearing a black face mask. She also posted a selfie alongside her husband Brian Fichera flashing.

She urged her followers to shower them with prayers, and other users shared their own experiences of having premature babies. One person shared they have a happy five-year-old boy who was also born six weeks early.

PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

In addition to expecting another child, Dreyer and Fichera are parents to two boys, Oliver, 1, and 4-year-old Calvin. The weather correspondent revealed her pregnancy on "Today" in May.

At the time, she had the help of little Calvin to announce the news during a fun cooking segment with him and stunned her co-hosts with the exciting news. In June, she revealed she and her partner had already chosen a name.

DIFFICULT JOURNEY

In 2019, Dreyer also disclosed that she suffered a miscarriage while trying to have a second child. The New Jersey native revealed she struggled with secondary fertility.

However, later that year, she managed to conceive, and she and Fichera welcomed their miracle baby, Oliver, in early 2020.

Her recent pregnancy was not an easy feat either, as Dreyer shared on "Today" that she and her husband, a technician, tried multiple times, and nothing was happening.

It led to them giving up on trying to have another baby as they attempted for six months with no results. She and the 34-year-old visited a doctor who advised them to avoid obsessing over getting pregnant, and so they did.

Comments / 0

Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla's health secret is game-changing - see photo

Duchess Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has previously revealed she uses one particular tool to take extra care of her health: a FitBit watch. The royal was first seen wearing it during an appearance in Wiltshire in 2020, and it's clearly living up to her expectations, as she's been wearing it ever since - she was most recently seen with it on when she and husband Prince Charles toured Devon and Cornwall in July 2021.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Shoots His Shot At Angela Simmons & Sends Love To Ex-Fiancée Erica Mena

Bow Wow is sending love to all of the women in his life, starting with Angela Simmons and Erica Mena. Despite things ending on the wrong foot with Erica Mena, Bow Wow recognizes that his ex-fiancée is going through a very tough time right now as she's getting a divorce from Safaree Samuels. Her dirty laundry has been aired out for the world to see, and Bow kindly let his ex know that he's thinking of her.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
