Jefferson County Jail, Center for Community Resources hope to make inmate transition easier upon release
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail is finalizing details with the Center for Community Resources to bring “Real Colors” to the inmates of the jail. CCR is a state-wide organization created to provide a single point of contact to communities for the web of services that are available. The organization helps in finding the correct assistance for each individual situation and provides support services to individuals and families seeking information, referral and service coordinations.www.thecourierexpress.com
