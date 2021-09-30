CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, PA

Jefferson County Jail, Center for Community Resources hope to make inmate transition easier upon release

By Alex Nelson anelson@thecourierexpress.com
Courier-Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail is finalizing details with the Center for Community Resources to bring “Real Colors” to the inmates of the jail. CCR is a state-wide organization created to provide a single point of contact to communities for the web of services that are available. The organization helps in finding the correct assistance for each individual situation and provides support services to individuals and families seeking information, referral and service coordinations.

www.thecourierexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, PA
Jefferson County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#Volunteers#Prison#The Jefferson#Ccr
The Associated Press

French report: 330,000 children victims of church sex abuse

PARIS (AP) — Victims of abuse within France’s Catholic Church welcomed a historic turning point Tuesday after a new report estimated that 330,000 children in France were sexually abused over the past 70 years, providing the country’s first accounting of the worldwide phenomenon. The figure includes abuses committed by some...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy