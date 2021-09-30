CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trojans working on focusing on themselves

By Tarik Masri
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 5 days ago
OBA’s Jakob Colby grabs a pass for a touchdown against Life Prep on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Oklahoma Bible Academy. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

During a week in which most other Class B schools are preparing for their upcoming district opponents, Class B Independent Oklahoma Bible Academy is trying to remain focused on themselves during their transition season.

The Trojans bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 30-0 win over Southwest Covenant on Friday, Sept. 24. A week after giving up 617 yards of total offense to Regent Prep, they held Southwest Covenant to 49 yards rushing on 27 attempts (1.8 yards per attempt) and 82 yards of total offense.

This week the Trojans will travel to Bel Aire, Kan., just outside of Wichita to face Sunrise Christian Academy at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

OBA has been moving players to different positions throughout the season as they work to adjust to the transition to 8-man football.

“I thought we did a good job of coming back and really just focusing on us — keep learning, keep getting better, keep growing,” OBA head coach Chris Cayot said. “We still have a lot of guys learning a lot of spots. I thought they responded really well, especially defensively.”

One player in particular that’s been finding his groove in the 8-man game is Holden Caldwell. In addition to catching a 5-yard touchdown pass, the junior wide receiver-linebacker has been one of the leaders of the defense according to Cayot.

Cayot said free safety Jud Cheatham helps Caldwell move his team around before the snap so that they’re in the best position to make the plate.

“That’s a big deal in our defense,”Cayot said. “He’s got make sure we get lined up and that nothing is out of wack. Half the battle is getting lined up right, those two guys did really well.”

Cayot said a big thing he’s been trying to continue to teach his players is the importance of leverage, and how to bring people down in open space. Moving into the 8-man game where there are fewer teammates to rely on, Cayot said his players need to be smart about how they attempt to wrap people up in the open field, where a missed tackle can lead to a touchdown.

“I think our guys are understanding that a little bit, that you have to give to get,” he said. “You give a little ground, but get him out of bounds or get him on the ground to where they have to run another play instead of their best athlete going 60 yards for a touchdown.”

Offensively the Trojans still have some things they’ll be looking to work out. They averaged just over 3.4 yards per play on the ground against Southwest Covenant after being held to 33 yards on 18 attempts (1.8 yards per carry).

The passing game was steady, though, with junior quarterback Bodie Boydstun going 13 for 22 for 184 yards and three touchdowns through to air. Despite pulling away to comfortable lead early, the offense scored six points in the second half against Southwest Covenant.

“Offensively we had a good week, we scored 30 points,” Cayot said. “In 8-man that’s obviously not looked at as a lot, but we just had some minor execution issues and we’ve been plugging away at that.”

The Trojans will have a long road trip ahead of them, but that’s not a surprise for this team. They’ve already traveled almost 700 miles round trip between their two road games this season (Hollis and Regent Prep). By the end of the season they’ll have traveled about 1,400 miles round trip between five road trips.

“It’s not too bad really, we don’t look at it as being a major deal,” Cayot said. “Anything that’s twohours or less this year is gravy.”

The game will be broadcast live online at obatrojans.tv.

Trojans add 10th game at Wellston

The Trojans filled their last remaining open week of the season with a road game against Wellston on Friday, Oct. 22.

Wellston (1-3) is playing as an independent this year as well, and has games scheduled against Regent Prep, Sunrise Christian, Life Prep and Wilson, who are all also on OBA’s schedule.

“It’s kind of like we’re in a conference together,” Cayot said.

Wolverines looking to improve to 5-0 against Okeene

Garber has gotten off to a fast start behind some stellar play on the offensive side of the ball.

The Wolverines have scored 50 points or more in all four of their games this season, and running back Tydonte Chester has found the endzone 13 times already. They’re coming off a 56-20 win over Pond Creek-Hunter last week, and will be looking for similar success when they face off against Okeene on the road on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

The Whippets is coming off its first win of the season, and had a bye week last week to prepare for the Wolverines’ high-scoring offense. Still, they struggled defensively in the first three games of the season, giving up 40 points or more in each game.

