Astria Ascending, A JRPG From Final Fantasy Veterans, Launches Today On Switch

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaunching today on Nintendo Switch is Astria Ascending, a JRPG developed by indie team Artisan Studios and a host of renowned Final Fantasy veterans. Said to be "an epic adventure with the charm and pedigree of a classic JRPG", Astria Ascending has players taking control of the Demigods, a crew of eight heroes charged with the fate of the world. Each of these characters has their own story to discover told across five cities, 25 dungeons, and an expected 30-50 hours of gameplay.

www.nintendolife.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
