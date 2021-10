The 2022 season of The Basketball League will see the introduction of 17 new teams including a new in-state rival for the defending-champion Outlaws, the Potawatomi Fire. The TBL officially introduced the league’s newest team in press conference Wednesday, Sept. 29 in Shawnee. The team is owned by the Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) and games will be hosted at the FireLake Arena.