Why Amazon Studios suffered rare drought at the Emmys

By WENDY LEE AND MEG JAMES
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Amazon Studios has typically hauled in the hardware on Hollywood awards nights, but not at the 73rd Emmy Awards. The Culver City studio came away empty-handed this month after entering the annual competition in television excellence with 19 nominations, including five in major Emmy categories. Archrival Netflix dominated the night with 44 trophies while Apple TV+ claimed 10 wins thanks mainly to its breakout comedy hit “Ted Lasso.”

